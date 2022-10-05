Global economy LIVE | Asian stocks rally on global cues, OPEC+ looking for deep supply cuts

highlights

The United Nations have warned of an impending global slowdown that may likely be worse than the financial crisis in 2008 and the COVID-19 shock in 2020.

In its Trade and Development Report 2022, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) warned that the world is “on the edge of a recession” and developing nations like those in Asia could bear the brunt of it.

It said that monetary and fiscal policies in advanced economies — including continued interest rate hikes — could push the world toward a global recession and stagnation.

