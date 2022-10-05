Global economy LIVE | Asian stocks rally on global cues, OPEC+ looking for deep supply cuts

Global economy on the brink of recession Photograph: Reuters
The United Nations have warned of an impending global slowdown that may likely be worse than the financial crisis in 2008 and the COVID-19 shock in 2020.
In its Trade and Development Report 2022, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) warned that the world is “on the edge of a recession” and developing nations like those in Asia could bear the brunt of it.
It said that monetary and fiscal policies in advanced economies — including continued interest rate hikes — could push the world toward a global recession and stagnation.
Oct 05, 2022, 08:11 AM (IST)
According to Reuters, OPEC+ members would meeting on Wednesday to discuss the possibility for deep oil output cuts.
The move falls contratry to the prevailing market conditionwhere a tight market is seeking more supply and amid pressure from the United States and other consuming countries to pump more.
The potential OPEC+ supply reduction is believed to lead to to recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago due to fears of a global economic recession, rising US interest rates and a stronger dollar.
Sources told Reuters this week that OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is working on cuts in excess of 1 million barrels per day, while another source pegged it up to 2 million barrels per day.
Oct 05, 2022, 08:04 AM (IST)
Hong Kong stocks gain more than four per cent on Wednesday's open trade. The gain is in line with a global rally fuelled by easing concerns about central bank interest rate hikes.
The Hang Seng Index soared by 4.29 per cent, or 732.46 points to 18,811.97.
Mainland Chinese markets have been closed all week for a national holiday.
Major tech firms were like the e-commerce titan Alibaba was among the biggest winners with more than five percent and Tencent up more than three percent.
In South Korea, the Kospi advanced 0.47 per cent and the Kosdaq gave up early gains to fall 0.63%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200was up 1.63. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2.18 per cent
Oct 05, 2022, 07:58 AM (IST)
On Wednesday, Tokyo stock market saw some positive signs as shares opened higher in line with global rallies in the backdrop of soft economic indicators indicating that it may slow the speed of rate hikes by the US central bank.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.79 per cent, or 212.41 points, to 27,204.62 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.90 percent, or 17.07 points, to 1,923.96.
This came after the Dow gained 2.8 per cent while the Nasdaq soared 3.3 percent after US indicators such as manufacturing growth indicated a conducive economic environment.
The positive trend has raised hopes among investors who believe that it may help ease inflation and may encourage US Fed to revisit their aggressive rate-hike campaign to fight inflation.