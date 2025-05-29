Approval of AMCA project is a milestone in India’s defence capability building: Rajnath Singh

At the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the stage to unveil significant strides in India’s defence sector, with particular emphasis on the country’s growing self-reliance under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The highlight of the minister’s speech was the government’s approval for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, a critical step in advancing India’s capabilities in the fifth-generation fighter aircraft domain.

Singh hailed the AMCA as a “milestone”, stressing that it places India among the select few nations with the technological edge to develop fifth-gen fighter jets. The project, which will see the creation of five prototypes, is set to undergo series production, with the government-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) joining forces with private sector companies in a collaborative effort.

The inclusion of the private sector for the first time in such a large-scale defence project highlights a new phase in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. Singh made it clear that both public and private firms would compete to bring this advanced fighter to fruition, with HAL no longer being the default producer.

The AMCA, expected to roll out its first prototype by 2028-29, will be powered by the indigenous General Electric F-414 engine. It will feature advanced technologies like an internal weapons bay and diverterless supersonic intake, developed indigenously, marking a new era of technological autonomy for India. With China and Pakistan already deploying fifth-gen aircraft, the AMCA project is critical for India to maintain its technological edge and ensure security along its borders.

India’s rising economic might

Beyond defence, Singh also highlighted India’s economic achievements, noting that the country had ascended to become the world’s fourth-largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Singh pointed to India’s growing economic might, with the prospect of becoming the third-largest global economy soon, as a sign of India’s increasing influence on the world stage.

At the same time, India’s defence sector has witnessed a remarkable transformation. Singh reported that the country’s defence production has more than tripled over the past decade, rising from ₹43,000 crore ($5.03 billion) to ₹1,46,000 crore ($17.08 billion), with a significant contribution from the private sector. Defence exports have surged, crossing ₹24,000 crore ($2.8 billion), with Indian-made weapons and systems now reaching 100 countries.

“The involvement of over 16,000 MSMEs in the defence sector is strengthening our self-reliance and providing employment to millions,” Singh stated, highlighting how India’s burgeoning defence manufacturing sector is both an economic and strategic asset. Additionally, India’s rising capabilities in artificial intelligence, cyber defence, and space-based security were acknowledged as critical areas in the modernisation of India’s armed forces.

Singh’s comments underscored the evolving strategic and economic landscape of India, wherein the dual pillars of military self-sufficiency and economic strength are becoming increasingly intertwined. As the country continues its growth trajectory, both on the economic front and in its security capabilities, Singh emphasised that India must ensure its defence industry aligns with national interests, positioning itself as a hub for advanced technologies in the years to come.

Reaffirming India’s sovereignty over PoK, Singh also said, “We believe that people living in PoK will, sooner or later, voluntarily reunite with India.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to its resolve of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Most of the people in PoK have a deep connection with India. There are only a few who have been misled,” he said.

In closing, Singh reiterated that India’s increasing power would serve as a beacon of security and prosperity, both for the nation and the broader global community.