Alphabet, Meta, and Snap lead ad market rebound with AI-powered strategies 

Recent financial reports from tech giants Alphabet, Meta, and Snap are painting an optimistic picture for the advertising industry, suggesting that the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence is luring marketers to digital platforms, even in uncertain economic times. All three companies exceeded quarterly revenue expectations, showcasing robust performance in their advertising businesses.

"AI is helping advertisers find as many people as possible and their ideal audience for the lowest possible price," Reuters quoted Philipp Schindler, Chief Business Officer at Google as saying. Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, has been actively investing in AI, notably with tools like Performance Max, which employs artificial intelligence to determine how marketing budgets should be distributed across Google's advertising network.

Schindler also highlighted the strength of the retail sector during the July-September period, emphasising the company's preparations for a prolonged holiday season to offer consumers attractive deals cantered on price and convenience. Alphabet reported a remarkable 9.5 per cent increase in ad revenue for the third quarter, surpassing Wall Street estimates, with a 12 per cent growth in its YouTube ads business.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported a substantial 31 per cent increase in ad views compared to the previous year. To capitalise on this momentum, Meta has announced plans to make substantial investments in AI in the coming year. Despite a 6 per cent decrease in the average price per ad, this decline's pace was the slowest in seven quarters.

Meta's efforts in AI-powered marketing planning and ad measurement features have been vital in fuelling its growth, particularly in response to privacy changes led by Apple, which constrained the use of personal data for ad targeting. The company is now introducing AI tools to generate various ad campaign variations swiftly, setting it apart from smaller competitors like Snap.

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, has seen significant returns on its investment in ad-targeting tools with technology. Their average revenue per user increased during the third quarter, indicating the success of their ad strategies.

These results reaffirm the ongoing rebound of the advertising market, particularly driven by retail companies' ad spending. Industry analysts believe that Google and Meta stand as the primary beneficiaries of this resurgence.

"We expect the larger platforms like Meta and Google to lead the wallet share growth at least initially in this ad spend recovery," Reuters quoted analysts at Evercore ISI. The widespread reach of these tech giants attracts a steady stream of advertisers, making them more resilient to geopolitical uncertainty and economic volatility.

However, Meta's Chief Financial Officer, Susan Li, noted that the company had detected some "softness" in ad spending at the beginning of the fourth quarter, possibly linked to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Despite this, recent forecasts from media research and investment firm Magna remain optimistic. Magna raised its forecast for ad spending growth in the U.S. to 5.2 per cent for 2023, up from the previous estimate of 4.2 per cent, with expectations of a 9.6 per cent rise in digital ad sales during the same period.

(With inputs from Reuters)