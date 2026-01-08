Air India takes delivery of first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in eight years

Tata Group-owned Air India has taken delivery of the first line-fit Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which is also the first Dreamliner to join the airline's fleet in more than eight years. An official on Thursday said Air India completed the title transfer of the Dreamliner at Boeing's Everett factory in Seattle on January 7.



After inspections by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft, also the first line-fit Dreamliner to be taken by Air India after privatisation in January 2022, is expected to arrive in India in the next few days.

