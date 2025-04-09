The Volkswagen Group delivered double the number of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) to Europe for the first quarter of 2025 compared to last year's performance. During the same period German automotive enterprise Volkswagen delivered more than 150,000 BEVs which represented a substantial growth from its previous year sales total of 74,400 units. The European market exhibits a definite rapid growth in electric vehicle demand demonstrated through these major delivery figures.

Volkswagen Group saw a substantial uptick of 29% in Western Europe during the first quarter of 2025 as total vehicle orders increased from all product categories including electric and combustion engine vehicles. The reported figure matches previous statistics published by German newspaper Bild. The upcoming release from Volkswagen will contain detailed sales figures for units.

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) shows that BEV sales continue to increase throughout 2024 despite European automobile sales declining. The EU emissions targets and various new electric models have together created favorable market conditions for electric vehicles after several years of subdued adoption.

The substantial number of electric vehicles sold by Volkswagen during Q1 shows that European customers are ready to adopt electric mobility while confirming Volkswagen's leadership position in this emerging market. Volkswagen demonstrates a promising future in the European automotive market because of their substantial increase in electric vehicle deliveries together with growing total orders.