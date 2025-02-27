Toyota Motor Corporation has reported a 6% year-on-year increase in global production for January, marking the first such rise in a year. This resurgence is largely attributed to a significant boost in domestic production, as the automaker recovers from last year's certification scandal in Japan. The company's worldwide output reached 781,729 vehicles in January, with a notable 22% surge in domestic production. This growth effectively offset a decline in overseas production.

In North America, Toyota's output saw a 3% increase. This was primarily fueled by a substantial rise in production in Mexico, which compensated for reductions in the United States and Canada. Notably, Toyota produced approximately 26,500 vehicles in Mexico in January, a 3.5-fold increase compared to the same month last year. Toyota attributed this dramatic rise to a strategic shift in production implemented last year, resulting in a large year-over-year difference.

Global sales remained relatively stable, with a 13% increase in domestic sales balancing out a 14% decrease in China and a 1% decline in the United States. Toyota noted that despite adverse weather conditions, such as heavy snowfall, demand for its vehicles in North America remained robust.

The reported production and sales figures encompass Toyota's luxury Lexus brand. This overall positive performance indicates a strong start to the year for Toyota, demonstrating its resilience in navigating market fluctuations and recovering from previous challenges. The increase in domestic production highlights Toyota's commitment to regaining consumer trust and solidifying its position in the global automotive market.