Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new OBD2B-compliant Dio scooter with advanced features at a starting price of INR 74,930 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the STD variant. The top-end DLX variant comes for INR 85,648 (ex-showroom Delhi). The motorcycle is now available at all authorized dealerships of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. While the Dio retains its iconic silhouette, the DLX variant gets alloy wheels, enhancing its visual appeal.

2025 Honda Dio colour options:

Apart from two variants - STD and DLX, the 2025 Honda Dio will be offered in five colour options – Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Igneous Black + Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Mat Marvel Blue, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic.

2025 Honda Dio engine highlights:

The latest iteration of the scooter comes equipped with a 109.51cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine that is now OBD2B compliant. It develops 5.85 kW of power, 9.03 Nm of torque, and is equipped with an Idling stop system to enhance fuel efficiency.

2025 Honda Dio feature highlights:

The Dio scooter now gets a new 4.2-inch TFT display with mileage indicators, trip meter, Eco indicator and Range (distance to empty). A USB Type-C charging port further enhances rider convenience by allowing them to charge devices on the go.

2025 Honda Dio prices:

Model Variant Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Dio STD INR 74,930 DLX INR 85,648

With the latest version of the Honda Dio scooter, the company aims to redefine the riding experience for customers by integrating modern technology and enhanced performance. "The Dio has always been synonymous with youthful energy and innovation... We are confident that the new Dio will continue to lead as the preferred scooter of choice for India's vibrant youth," said Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing of the company said, "The 2025 Dio represents the perfect fusion of innovation, style, and technology. Its OBD2B-compliant engine not only meets the latest emission norms but also ensures exceptional performance and fuel efficiency."