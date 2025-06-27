/Zohran Mamdani will arrest Israel's Netanyahu if...: Old clip goes viral after New York Democratic mayoral primary poll | Watch

New York Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's old clip where he says that he would arrest Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu if he comes to New York city. The self-declared socialist has been vocal in his support to Palestine and has always expressed his strong stance on Israel and Israeli PM Netanyahu. The clip of his interview with Mehdi Hasan from December 2024 has now gone viral. In the clip, Mamdani was asked if he would welcome the Israeli PM, to which the 33-year-old Queens assemblyman said, “No. As mayor, New York City would arrest Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a city that our values are in line with international law. It’s time that our actions are also.”

Earlier in November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu, former defence minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. However, the US is not a member of the ICC. When asked about this, Mamdani said, "It's time we step up and make clear what we are willing to do to showcase the leadership that is sorely missing in the federal administration."

Zohran Mamdani and the story so far

Indian-American Zohran Mamdani declared victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday night (June 25) after former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded defeat. While the final result will depend on the ranked-choice voting tally, Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist appeared to be in a dominant position. Mamdani, was born in Kampala, Uganda, but was brought up with his family in New York City, USA, at the age of 7. He became an American citizen in 2018. His mother, Mira Nair, is a celebrated film director and his father Professor Mahmood Mamdani, teaches at Columbia.