/Zohran Mamdani takes oath as New York City mayor on Quran in subway stop - WATCH

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist who made headlines for his mayoral campaign, has been sworn in as New York mayor for a four-year term. The 34-year-old Democrat took his oath of office at an abandoned subway stop under City Hall just after midnight to take the helm of the United States’ largest city. He will be New York's first Muslim mayor. Mamdani took oath with his hand on the Quran, becoming the first mayor in the city’s history to do so, according to The New York Times. Hisoath-taking was performed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. A larger, ceremonial inauguration will commence later in the day at the City Hall, with speeches from left-wing allies Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The public event will see the attendance of 4,000 ticketed guests.
Mamdani chose an unusual spot for oath-taking. He officially took oath at an abandoned subway stop. His office said that the understated venue for the oath-taking reflects his commitment to working people, as his campaign promised to make matters better for them, primarily by addressing the soaring cost of living. Mamdani -- virtually unknown a year ago -- defeated Trump-backed Andrew Cuomo in New York Mayoral elections held in November. He projected himself as an arch enemy of US President Trump during the campaign, but buried his differences aside and met him at the White House after his victory.
The Guardian quoted Mamdani saying that the venue is symbolical to the “inauguration of a new era.”“It was a physical monument to a city that dared to be both beautiful and build great things that would transform working peoples’ lives. That ambition need not be a memory confined only to our past, nor must it be isolated only to the tunnels beneath city hall: it will be the purpose of the administration fortunate enough to serve New Yorkers from the building above,” Mamdani said in a statement. He added that he was “humbled by the opportunity to lead millions of New Yorkers into a new era of opportunity, and honored to carry forward our city’s legacy of greatness.”