Zelensky fires senior military commander without citing any reason

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday fired a top military commander without citing any reason. Eduard Moskalyov, the commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, which are engaged in battles in the Donbas region was seemingly the fall guy.

According to reports, Zelensky made the announcement in a one-line decree. Meanwhile, the social media accounts of the joint forces did not make any mention of the dismissal, suggesting that something sinister had transpired in the background.

Moskalyov had been on the battle frontlines since March 2022, a month after Russia invaded Ukraine. His dismissal comes in the backdrop of a series of personnel changes issued by Zelensky.

Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov nearly lost his position after allegations of corruption surfaced in his department, including an allegation that it overpaid for food for Ukrainian soldiers.

Reznikov was forced to reshuffle his office to satiate Zelensky who did not take the allegations lightly, per reports.

Reznikov appointed three new deputies viz. Vitaliy Deynega, Oleksandr Pavlyuk and Andriy Shevchenko to settle the ministry and avoid any drastic reaction from the president.

Russian invasion of Ukraine - One year anniversary

The Russian invasion of Ukraine surpassed its one-year anniversary last week. The war is far from being over as both parties continue to mount serious challenges.

President Zelesnky in his anniversary speech praised his countrymen and soldiers after not many had given Ukraine any chance against mighty Russia.

"Our faith has grown stronger. Our morale has been reinforced. We endured the first day of a full-scale war. We didn't know what would happen tomorrow, but we realized for sure: every tomorrow is worth fighting for!" he said.

"Three days that we were predicted to last. They threatened that in 72 hours, we would not exist. But we survived the fourth day. And then the fifth. And today, we have been standing for exactly one year. And we still know: every tomorrow is worth fighting for!"

(With inputs from agencies)