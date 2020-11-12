YouTube down in many regions, outage affects 250000 users

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Nov 12, 2020, 06.58 AM(IST)

YouTube Photograph:( Reuters )

The site’s TeamYouTube account acknowledged the problems in a Twitter post.

YouTube is working to fix problems with playback that appear to be affecting the US and international users Wednesday.

The site’s TeamYouTube account acknowledged the problems in a Twitter post. “If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone — our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” it tweeted.

According to DownDetector.com the outage has affected about 250,000 users.

(With inputs from agencies)

