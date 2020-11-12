YouTube down in many regions, outage affects 250000 users

YouTube is working to fix problems with playback that appear to be affecting the US and international users Wednesday.

The site’s TeamYouTube account acknowledged the problems in a Twitter post. “If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone — our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” it tweeted.

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020 ×

According to DownDetector.com the outage has affected about 250,000 users.

(With inputs from agencies)