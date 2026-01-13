/X global outage: Thousands of users logged out worldwide

On Tuesday (Jan 13), microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter was reportedly down worldwide. The platform hosts a plethora of content and used by a billion users, from news to entertainment to sports and leisure content. Several users complained about the difficulty of using the app and website. The outage was initially reported by the tracking website Downdetector; it noted that over 2,000 users in India also faced similar issues.
This outage comes as X has come under the scanner for its AI chatbot Grok. Users have been creating images, some abusive and violent, and some creations have also been tagged as inappropriate by many users globally. It's being scrutinised by governments and other authorities.