Would be good for US, China to increase mutual trust: Elon Musk

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said on Saturday it would be good for the United States and China to have more trust in each other.



Musk was holding a discussion panel with Xue Qikun, a Chinese scientist specialising in quantum physics who is now head of Southern University of Scientist and Technology. They were participating in the China Development Forum, a high-level business gathering is hosted by a foundation under the State Council.

(more details awaited)