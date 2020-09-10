Worldwide coronavirus deaths hit 9 lakh as cases surge in India

The global death toll from the coronavirus passed 900,000 on Wednesday, as worldwide cases topped 27.7 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The exact case count is 27,886,825, according to the situation report. This includes 904,103 coronavirus-related fatalities and more than 18,791,196 recoveries.

The United States remains the world’s worst-affected country, exceeding 190,000 and cases exceeding 6.3 million. Brazil is in second place with more than 127,000 deaths followed by India with nearly 74,000 dead.

