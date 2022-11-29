South Korean govt passes 'work start order,' instructs cement industry workers to get back to job

The South Korean government has finally issued an order for thousands of truckers striking who are demanding better wages and working conditions. This is the first time the government has exercised its controversial powers under a law forcing strikers to get back to work.

The 'work start order' was issued in a cabinet meeting with the president's presence, targeting nearly 2,500 cement truckers out of the thousands to get back to the work, AP reported.

Officials said that the work order has been passed for the cement truckers as the construction industry caused major harm.

The president said, "There’s no way to justify the act of taking the lives of people and the national economy as hostage to accomplish their own interest." He said that the strikes are causing harm to the foundation of the industries.

Anyone disobeying the order without a "justifiable reason" will have to either pay 30 million won ($22,400) or will be punishable with a three-year prison term.

Yoon's administration has offered a temporary extend for minimum freight fares for three years but denied any scope of widening such payments.

Finance Minister Choo-Kyung-ho said that after the strikes began, the cement shipment has reduced by 90 per cent. He added that these strikes have even caused gas shortages at some gas stations.

The union leaders have refused to follow any order and accused President Yon Suk yeol's administration of suppressing their labour rights and ignoring their demands.

The truckers union in its statement said that the government's orders as an 'attack' on truckers' livelihoods and basic rights. On Monday (Nov 28), a settlement talk was organised by the transport ministry which turned out to be a failure as the unions weren't convinced.

Thousands of protesters have been striking since Thursday last week. As per the ministry, nearly 8,000 truckers participated in Monday's strike.

