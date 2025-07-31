/With focus on operational and technical collaboration, Indian Navy Chief Adm Dinesh K Tripathi in Japan

Indian Navy chief Adm Dinesh K Tripathi is on a 4-day visit to Japan, with a focus on operational and technical Collaboration. During the visit, which started on 30th July, Admiral Tripathi will visit Funakoshi Base, aimed at deeper operational integration. The base is part of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) or the Japanese Navy's Yokosuka Naval Complex, a centralised command hub that incorporates Fleet Escort, Submarine, Air, Mine Warfare, Intelligence, and Research commands for unified maritime operations. For India, these command-and-control practices could be part of its network-centric naval doctrines.

The Indian Navy chief has met Japan's defence minister Gen Nakatani, Japanese counterpart Adm Saito Akira & other top officials. A statement from the Indian side said, "discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, fostering technological & defence industry collaboration and strengthening training and personnel exchange between the two nations and navies."

India, Japan have been focusing on maritime security coordination, technological collaboration and innovation and deepening naval interoperability. As part of Naval exchanges, India & Japan have held bilateral JIMEX exercises since 2012. The latest edition of JIMEX 24 in June 2024 saw the participation of India’s INS Shivalik and Japan’s JS Yūgiri. The navies of both countries also exercise as part of the Malabar naval exercises.