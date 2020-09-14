WION News mobile app now the highest-rated in the world with 4.9 rating on Play Store

Wion News App is now the highest-rated news app in Google Play Store in the World. In a cluttered news app landscape, Wion News App stands out with its new and interactive features, wide global news coverage, live streaming, and better user experience which has resulted in the app being rated 4.9 on a 5-point scale on Google Play Store and ahead of its rivals by a huge margin.



Some of its closest rivals like BBC News App is rated 4.5 on Google Play Store, Al Jazeera English stands at 4.0, and CNN News has a rating of just 4.2. as compared to Wion News App's 4.9.



Mobile apps have become the preferred source of news on digital platforms and Wion News has created a huge buzz with its user-friendly design and navigation along with various features like personalized notifications, offline reading, night mode, etc. With wide and comprehensive news coverage from across the globe along with in-depth analysis, videos, live streaming, and photo galleries, Wion News App has become the go-to destination for those who prefer to get their daily dose of news on their mobile phones.



With faster news updates, comprehensive and in-depth coverage of global issues, quick news alerts, the Wion News editorial team has been working with the single-minded determination to provide the latest and the best news from around the world to its readers. Video consumption has gained prominence and Wion News App has laid special emphasis on ensuring a smooth experience for the viewers.



Always open to suggestions from users, the Zee Digital team has prioritised all user complaints on a real-time basis for better user engagement. Getting new feature ideas from users' feedback and applying them for creating a better app experience has been a core focus for the team. This has helped in gaining and reinforcing the trust of the users as well as their loyalty.



