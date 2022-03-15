WION Climate Summit: The last chance to answer climate emergency

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Mar 15, 2022, 09:33 AM (IST)

WION's Climate Summit Photograph: WION

Heat waves, droughts, dwindling water supplies, lower agricultural yields, health repercussions, flooding, and coastline erosion are only a few of the negative consequences of the world's current severe climate change. 

 

But there is still time to stop our planet from warming further. WION provides a platform to discuss the solutions. Let's talk about the biggest problem of our time.

 

Join us to take advantage of the opportunity to respond to the climate emergency.

 

Welcome to the WION summit titled 'Climate calling: The last chance to answer climate emergency' being held in Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday, March 15.

WION is at the frontline of unbiased coverage of the global climate crisis.

In this video we show that how climate change is the defining crisis of our time and it is happening even more quickly than we feared.

Watch | WION Climate Tracker: Climate Catastrophe looms over the world

Mar 15, 2022, 10:36 AM

WION is at the frontline of unbiased coverage of the global climate crisis.

We show in this video how various countries experienced unprecedented wildfires.

The majority of the deaths were caused by the region's long period of high and often record-breaking heat, as well as the drought that accompanied it.

Watch | WION Climate Tracker: Wildfires across the world

Mar 15, 2022, 09:39 AM

