WION Climate Summit: The last chance to answer climate emergency

Heat waves, droughts, dwindling water supplies, lower agricultural yields, health repercussions, flooding, and coastline erosion are only a few of the negative consequences of the world's current severe climate change.

But there is still time to stop our planet from warming further. WION provides a platform to discuss the solutions. Let's talk about the biggest problem of our time.

Join us to take advantage of the opportunity to respond to the climate emergency.

Welcome to the WION summit titled 'Climate calling: The last chance to answer climate emergency' being held in Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday, March 15.