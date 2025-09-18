/Why are Indian business leaders suddenly facing US visa denials? Here's what the American Embassy said...

The United States has rescinded visas for Indian business leaders and their families due to their involvement in trafficking precursors for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid fueling a deadly crisis in the US. According to the American embassy in Delhi, this move will also prevent future visa applications for those individuals and their immediate relatives. The embassy emphasised its ongoing commitment to combating drug trafficking, asserting that people or organizations involved in the illicit production and distribution of drugs to the US would face severe consequences, including travel restrictions.

The US Embassy India in a post on X said, “Stopping the flow of fentanyl and its precursors into the United States is one of our highest priorities. We have revoked visas for company executives and family for the unlawful involvement in controlled substance trafficking, including fentanyl. Those who facilitate the flow of illicit drugs into our country will not gain access to it. We thank our counterparts in the Government of India for their continued cooperation in addressing this transnational threat.”

Although no specific names were mentioned, the embassy noted that top executives of companies linked to the trafficking of fentanyl precursors would also be flagged for scrutiny when applying for US visas. The embassy expressed appreciation for India's cooperation in tackling this global issue, noting that addressing the cross-border threat of drug trafficking can only be achieved through joint efforts between both governments.

What is Fentanyl?