/Who was Gautam Santhosh, the Indian national killed in the Canada plane crash?

Gautam Santhosh, a 27-year-old Indian national, died in a plane crash on Saturday in Canada. He was a technical expert working with an aerial survey company. The small plane crashed when Santosh was carrying out an aerial commercial survey in Newfoundland's Deer Lake area. The Indian consulatein Toronto released a statement detailing the accident and Santhosh's death.

"With deep sorrow, we mourn the tragic passing of Mr. Gautam Santhosh, an Indian national, who lost his life in an accident involving a commercial survey aircraft near Deer Lake, Newfoundland. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in close contact with the bereaved family and local authorities in Canada to provide all necessary assistance and support,” it said in a statement.

Who was Gautam Santhosh?

Gautam Santhosh was a native of Kerala. He was an employee of Delta, a British Columbia-based aerial survey company that operated the Piper PA-31 Navajo aircraft. Two people were on board – the 54-year-old pilot and the passenger. Both died on the spot.

The crash occurrednear a highway after the plane took off from Deer Lake airport, reported HT. It led to the closure of the road for several hours to enable emergency personnel to respond to the crash.