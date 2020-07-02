WHO says smoking linked to higher risk of coronavirus

The World Health Organisation has said smoking is linked to a higher risk of severe illness and death from the coronavirus in hospitalised patients.

In a scientific brief published this week, the agency reviewed 34 published studies on the association between smoking and COVID-19, including the probability of infection, hospitalisation, severity of disease and death.

Smokers represent up to 18 per cent of hospitalised coronavirus patients and that there appeared to be a significant link between whether or not patients smoked and the severity of disease they suffered, the type of hospital interventions required and patients' risk of dying, WHO noted.

WHO says "the available evidence suggests that smoking is associated with increased severity of disease and death in hospitalised COVID-19 patients. It recommends that smokers quit."