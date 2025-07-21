/Who rules the sea? Top 7 nations with most submarines - Check where India stand

Submarines are very important part for any country's naval power. They help to stop enemies from attacking by acting as a under water agents and are also used to gather secret information in under waters. Submarines are generally described as Nuclear-powered submarines (attack submarines), Ballistic missile submarines and Cruise missile submarines. The Nuclear-powered submarines help to carry ballistic missiles and make sure that their country can strike back if gets attacked by the opposition country. Other submarines are generally used to hunt enemy submarines.

With advancement in modern technology like sonar, radar and electronic warfare systems, these systems further make submarines even more powerful and effective.

As per Global Firepower Index 2025, here's a look at the top seven countries with the highest numbers of submarines in 2025. Also check where does India stand on this list.

Submarine Photograph: (Reuters/AFP)

United States - 70 submarines

The United States has the largest number of submarines in the world (70). All the US submarines are powered by nuclear energy and include different types of submarines, such as ballistic missile, attack missiles and guided missile submarines. The United States Navy focuses on staying ahead of other countries with the latest modern technologies and advancements in systems.

Submarine Photograph: (Reuters/AFP)

Russia - 63 submarines

Russia comes second on this list and has the second biggest submarine fleet (63 submarines). Russia is trying to upgrade its fleet by adding new nuclear and diesel-powered submarines.

These underwater forces are a key part of Russia’s defence system and are very helpful in strategic missions.

Submarine Photograph: (Reuters/AFP)

China - 61 submarines

China is in the third place with 61 submarines under his fleet. They are investing heavily in building up its navy with both nuclear and diesel-electric submarines.

China’s submarine fleet plays an important role in protecting its interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Submarine Photograph: (Reuters/AFP)

Iran - 25 submarines

Iran comes fourth on this list and has 25 submarines in his fleet. Its fleet includes small-sized submarines and standard attack submarines.



Submarine Photograph: (Reuters/AFP)

Japan - 24 submarines

Japan operates 24 submarines, making it fifth on this list. Most of there submarines are advanced diesel-electric types and are built for silent and efficient operations.

Japan is making efforts to keep its submarine force modern and effective for protecting the Asia-Pacific region.

Submarine Photograph: (Reuters/AFP)

South Korea - 22 submarines

South Korea has 22 submarines in their fleet and is ranked sixth on the list. South Korea is trying to expand its fleet to strengthen its naval power with the addition of new designs in its navy.

Submarine Photograph: (Reuters/AFP)

India - 18 submarines

India comes seventh on this list with 18 submarines. Their fleet includes nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines and diesel-electric attack submarines.