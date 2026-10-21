/Who is Stephen Hubbard? 74-year-old American released from Russian custody

Stephen Hubbard, a 74-year-old American sentenced to nearly seven years in a Russian penal colony, has been released on Wednesday (Oct 21) after spending years in custody. The retired schoolteacher was arrested in Ukraine in 2022 and convicted of fighting as a mercenary for Ukrainian forces, an allegation his family disputed. Hailing his release, US President Donald Trump said that the American citizen was “on his way back home” in a post on his Truth Social platform. He added that he was freed from prison following his request to Russian President Vladimir Putin last week during a phone call. Trump said that the United States was not required to give anything in return for Hubbard’s release and that there was “no swap” involved.

Who is Stephen Hubbard?

Hubbard grew up in Big Rapids, Michigan, and served in the US Air Force and National Guard, according to military records cited by The New York Times. He later earned a master’s degree in English and taught the language in Japan for 25 years.

He moved to Cyprus before settling in Izyum, a city in eastern Ukraine, in 2014 with his Ukrainian partner.

His sister, Patricia Hubbard Fox, told Reuters in 2024 that Hubbard lived on a pension of about $300 a month. and had few local connections. The two last spoke in September 2021, months before Russia’s invasion began.

Stephen Hubbard’s capture

Russian state media said Hubbard was detained in April 2022, when Russian forces captured Izyum. Moscow alleged that he had been manning a Ukrainian military checkpoint. The circumstances of his capture remain unclear.

Fox later recognised him in online videos showing a man being questioned about his views on Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war. Another video appeared to show him being struck with a sandal while his hands were bound. Reuters could not verify when or where the footage was recorded.

In October 2024, a Moscow court convicted Hubbard of being a mercenary after a closed trial and sentenced him to six years and 10 months in prison. Prosecutors alleged that he had joined a Ukrainian territorial defence unit, received military training and weapons, and been promised $1,000 a month.

His family challenged the allegations. Hubbard’s US-based lawyer, Martin De Luca, told Reuters in June 2025 that Hubbard denied serving in a military unit and said Russian soldiers had taken him from his home.

Why was his release significant?

The US designated Hubbard as wrongfully detained in January 2025, allowing Washington to pursue efforts to secure his release. The State Department had said Russia refused to grant US officials consular access.