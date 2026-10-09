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Nobel Peace Prize 2026 goes to Indian-Origin Human Rights Pioneer Navi Pillay

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 14:45 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 14:45 IST
Nobel Peace Prize 2026 goes to Indian-Origin Human Rights Pioneer Navi Pillay

Navi Pillay Photograph: (Credit: X)

Story highlights

Navanethem "Navi" Pillay has won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.Learn about the former UN High Commissioner, South Africa's first non-white female High Court judge, and her lifelong fight for international law.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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