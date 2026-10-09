/Nobel Peace Prize 2026 goes to Indian-Origin Human Rights Pioneer Navi Pillay

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law.
Navanethem "Navi" Pillay has won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.Learn about the former UN High Commissioner, South Africa's first non-white female High Court judge, and her lifelong fight for international law.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law.