/Who is Alvin Hellerstein, judge overseeing Maduro’s court appearance?

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by the US forces during the wee hours of Sunday (Jan 4). And now he has been produced before a New York court, where he said, “I am innocent. I am a decent man, and I am the President.” He and his wife have pleaded not guilty of the charges. But who is the 93-year-old judge presiding over Maduro’s court appearance.

Who is the judge overseeing Maduro’s court appearance?

US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a veteran Manhattan jurist with nearly 30 years on the federal bench, will preside over Nicolás Maduro’s long-awaited court appearance. At 92, Hellerstein is among the most experienced judges in the Southern District of New York, having handled high-profile cases tied to Donald Trump, the September 11 attacks, and the Sudanese genocide.

