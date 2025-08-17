/Who all will join Zelensky and Trump at White House after Putin Alaska summit - List of European leaders inside

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is all set to visit the United States to meet US President Donald Trump to further discuss the war in Ukraine. This comes after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska. Zelensky will be accompanied by several European leaders to hold a meeting with Trump on Monday (August 18).

The US described the Trump-Putin Alaska meeting as showing “great progress” but admitted no breakthrough was reached to end the war in Ukraine.

Following their meeting, Trump called Zelensky and European leaders to brief them about his meeting with Putin. The Ukrainian president said that he had a “long and substantive” call with Trump, joined by European leaders, where “the main points” were covered.

Later, Zelensky confirmed that he would travel to the US on Monday “to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war.”

List of European leaders joining Trump-Zelensky

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

French President Emmanuel Macron

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Finnish President Alexander Stubb

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shared a post on X, saying that she will be meeting Trump along with other European leaders on Monday at the request of Ukrainian President Zelensky.

She added that she will welcome Zelensky in Brussels later today and will also participate in a meeting of European leaders part of the "coalition of the willing".

Downing Street confirmed that Keir Starmer will also join Zelensky for a meeting with Trump. Moreover, Germany’s chancellor, Friedrich Merz, visit was confirmed by the federal government. The chancellor's spokesperson said, "The trip will serve as an exchange of information with US President Donald Trump following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska."

"The talks will address, among other things, security guarantees, territorial issues, and continued support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression. This includes maintaining the pressure of sanctions," the spokesperson added.

While confirming Macron's visit, the French presidency office said the leaders will pursue “coordination between the Europeans and the United States with the goal of coming to a just and lasting peace that preserves the vital interests of Ukraine and the security of Europe.”