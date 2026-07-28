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White phosphorus leak reported inside US airbase in South Korea, evacuation ordered

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 16:39 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 16:39 IST
White phosphorus leak reported inside US airbase in South Korea, evacuation ordered

Representative Image Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

According to World Health Organisation, white phosphorus ‌is ⁠a highly inflammable substance often used in weapons.

White phosphorus leak was reported inside US airbase in South Korea on Tuesday and an evacuation advisory was issued for nearby residents, said safety officials. There ​were no reports of casualties. Soon after the incident came to light, Korean fire authorities and US Forces Korea ​carried out decontamination ​work.

According to World Health Organisation, white phosphorus ‌is ⁠a highly inflammable substance often used in weapons. It has the tendency to ignite when it comes in ​contact with ​oxygen. Contact with skin can cause severe burns, and inhaling large amounts of smoke may be fatal.

US Forces Korea has not made any comments on the incident so far.

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The white phosphorus leak happened around 4.54 pm at the Seotan-myeon airbase, according to fire and police authorities. Firefighters responded immediately to the incident by deploying nine units of equipment and 31 personnel to contain the site.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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