/White phosphorus leak reported inside US airbase in South Korea, evacuation ordered

White phosphorus leak was reported inside US airbase in South Korea on Tuesday and an evacuation advisory was issued for nearby residents, said safety officials. There were no reports of casualties. Soon after the incident came to light, Korean fire authorities and US Forces Korea carried out decontamination work.
According to World Health Organisation, white phosphorus is a highly inflammable substance often used in weapons. It has the tendency to ignite when it comes in contact with oxygen. Contact with skin can cause severe burns, and inhaling large amounts of smoke may be fatal.
US Forces Korea has not made any comments on the incident so far.
The white phosphorus leak happened around 4.54 pm at the Seotan-myeon airbase, according to fire and police authorities. Firefighters responded immediately to the incident by deploying nine units of equipment and 31 personnel to contain the site.