/White couple attacked by Black mob in Cincinnati? Here's what we know about viral clips

A brawl broke out in downtown Cincinnati during Cincinnati Music Festival, with videos showing a group beating a man and a woman. Another video showed a third victim being beaten by a mob. The incident took place at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Elm Street. Responding to the viral clips, Cincinnati police chief Terri Theetge told media that the incident was in no way related to the music festival, adding that a verbal altercation had broken out among some of the individuals seen on the video, which eventually escalated to violence.

“I am in complete disgust waking up to the viral video many of you have now seen. The behaviour displayed is nothing short of cruel and absolutely unacceptable. Our investigative team is working diligently to identify every individual involved in causing harm,” the top cop said.

The cop added, "It’s also important to clarify: this was a sudden dispute between individuals following a verbal altercation. It was not connected in any way to the Music Fest. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers immediately at 513-352-3042."

Ohio Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who was born in Cincinnati, said in a post on X, that "reckless violence has no place in Ohio." Meanwhile, tech giant Elon Musk also reacted to the video saying, “That guy almost killed this woman. Aggravated assault.”

What is in the video?