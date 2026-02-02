Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'What type of refrigerator do you think Iran keeps bodies in?': Mockery of Tehran protest victims on TV sparks fury

'What type of refrigerator do you think Iran keeps bodies in?': Mockery of Tehran protest victims on TV sparks fury

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 23:41 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 23:42 IST
'What type of refrigerator do you think Iran keeps bodies in?': Mockery of Tehran protest victims on TV sparks fury

Image from Iran protest Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Mockery of Tehran protest victims on Iran’s state TV sparked nationwide fury, after a host joked about storing bodies in refrigerators, prompting backlash and removal of Ofogh TV’s director.

An objectionable segment around the protesters killed in Tehran was aired on Iran's state television. The segment, which was all about making fun of the people killed amid the massive protests across the country, sparked public outrage in the country and worldwide. Many, including Islamic Republic loyalists, demanded the removal of the channel after the segment. The anger of people erupted when a host on Ofogh TV, a channel operated by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB and affiliated to the Revolutionary Guards, referred to reports that thousands killed during the January 8–9 crackdown were transported in refrigerated trailers.

The host was seen asking the viewers sarcastically, “What type of refrigerator do you think the Islamic Republic keeps the bodies in?” He went on giving multiple choice answers for the question, including a “side-by-side fridge,” an “ice cream machine,” and a “supermarket freezer,” before adding a fourth option in a joking tone: “I’m an ice seller—don’t ruin my business.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The clips of the segent was heavily shared online and drew condemnation from across Iran’s political and social spectrum. Many users accused the program of dehumanising the dead.

After the immense backlash, Iran’s state broadcaster announced that Sadegh Yazdani, the director of Ofogh TV, had been removed for what it described as “disrespect toward those killed in the January protests.”

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics