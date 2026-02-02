/'What type of refrigerator do you think Iran keeps bodies in?': Mockery of Tehran protest victims on TV sparks fury

An objectionable segment around the protesters killed in Tehran was aired on Iran's state television. The segment, which was all about making fun of the people killed amid the massive protests across the country, sparked public outrage in the country and worldwide. Many, including Islamic Republic loyalists, demanded the removal of the channel after the segment. The anger of people erupted when a host on Ofogh TV, a channel operated by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB and affiliated to the Revolutionary Guards, referred to reports that thousands killed during the January 8–9 crackdown were transported in refrigerated trailers.

The host was seen asking the viewers sarcastically, “What type of refrigerator do you think the Islamic Republic keeps the bodies in?” He went on giving multiple choice answers for the question, including a “side-by-side fridge,” an “ice cream machine,” and a “supermarket freezer,” before adding a fourth option in a joking tone: “I’m an ice seller—don’t ruin my business.”

The clips of the segent was heavily shared online and drew condemnation from across Iran’s political and social spectrum. Many users accused the program of dehumanising the dead.