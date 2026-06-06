/What American White-Collar Worker Jobs Act introduced in US Congress proposes? WION Decodes

A draft legislation was introduced in the US Congress on Thursday (June 4) seeking to overhaul the H-1B visa programme, including ending its use as a pathway to permanent residency in the United States. The bill titled “American White-Collar Worker Jobs Act of 2026” has been proposed by Republican lawmaker Chip Roy.

So, what does the bill seeking to bring changes to the H-1B visa programme actually proposes

H-1B visa, is one of the most utilized pathways for skilled workers to reside and work in the United States. The implementation is going to impact Indian nationals in a big way as close to 70% of H-1B visa holders in the US are of Indian origin.

The bill also aims to eliminate the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program which allows foreign students to work in the US for a limited period after graduation.

Chip Roy, who introduced the bill in the US Congress argues that “For its nearly forty-year history, the H-1B visa has been abused, allowing employers to routinely sideline American STEM workers in favour of cheap foreign labour, while masking layoffs and wage suppression as ‘shortages.’”

The bill's motive is to replace the current lottery system with a merit-and-wage-based approach. It also focuses on mandating employers make genuine efforts to hire American workers first, and prohibits companies that have recently laid off employees from hiring H-1B workers.

It also proposes to shorten the maximum duration of the visa from six years to two years so that applicants don't intend to stay in US, rather return to their country.

The bill also aims at eliminating the extension provisions that are currently available while awaiting a Green Card.

Under the earlier provision, visa holders could pursue permanent residency while working in the United States.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The bill has been introduced in the US Congress at a time when the Trump administration has launched a crackdown on legal migration programmes by tightening restrictions, prioritising higher wages for H-1B applicants, and imposing a fee of USD 1,00,000 on new petitions.