Israel on Thursday (Dec 26) hit multiple targets linked to Yemen-based Houthi rebels, including a major assault on the international airport in the capital, Sana’a. The strikes left at least six people dead, as claimed by the Iran-backed militias. The UN chief condemned the “escalation” in the region, whereas World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus later said he was about to board a plane at the airport just before it came under Israeli fire.



“The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge – just a few meters from where we were – and the runway were damaged. We will need to wait for the damage to the airport to be repaired before we can leave,” said the WHO chief. He added that a crew member on the plane was injured.



Earlier, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Thursday to “cut off this terrorist arm of Iran’s evil axis.” “We will persist in this until we complete the task,” he added. Israel has hinted it is going to shift its focus to Houthis after dealing massive blows to other Iranian proxies in the region, including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

