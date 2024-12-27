Israel on Thursday (Dec 26) hit multiple targets linked to Yemen-based Houthi rebels, including a major assault on the international airport in the capital, Sana’a. The strikes left at least six people dead, as claimed by the Iran-backed militias. The UN chief condemned the “escalation” in the region, whereas World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus later said he was about to board a plane at the airport just before it came under Israeli fire.
“The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge – just a few meters from where we were – and the runway were damaged. We will need to wait for the damage to the airport to be repaired before we can leave,” said the WHO chief. He added that a crew member on the plane was injured.
Earlier, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Thursday to “cut off this terrorist arm of Iran’s evil axis.” “We will persist in this until we complete the task,” he added. Israel has hinted it is going to shift its focus to Houthis after dealing massive blows to other Iranian proxies in the region, including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Follow the latest updates here.
-
Dec 27, 2024 16:55 ISTThe live blog has ended.
-
Dec 27, 2024 14:21 ISTWest Asia crisis | Iran-backed Houthis say they launched attacks on Tel Aviv airport
Yemen-based Houthi rebels Friday (Dec 27) said they fired a missile at Israel's Ben Gurion airport. The attack comes a day after Israel raided Sanaa's international airport and other targets in rebel areas.
A Houthi statement said they also launched drones at Tel Aviv and a ship in the Arabian Sea, stating that Israeli "aggression will only increase the determination and resolve of the great Yemeni people to continue supporting the Palestinian people".
-
Dec 27, 2024 13:17 ISTWest Asia crisis | IDF strike kills five journalists of Palestinian TV channel
A Palestinian television channel has reported the death of five of its journalists in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip.
According to the channel, the journalists were inside a Quds Today van parked outside al-Awda hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp. One of the journalists was reportedly awaiting the birth of his child at the hospital.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the strike targeted "Islamic Jihad operatives posing as journalists" and added that measures were taken to minimise harm to civilians.
-
Dec 27, 2024 13:15 ISTWest Asia Crisis | IDF announces death of another soldier in Gaza
Major Hod Shriebman was killed in combat in northern Gaza, the IDF said Thursday.
27-year-old Shriebman was serving as a company commander in the Multidimensional Unit.
His death has taken the total death toll of IDF soldiers to 823 since October 7 of last year.
Another hero fell in battle in Gaza— נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) December 26, 2024
Major Hod Shriebman🕯️
May his memory be blessed forever. pic.twitter.com/WXXwFuRFc4
-
Dec 27, 2024 11:57 ISTWest Asia crisis | ‘We have no fear toward Israel,' declares Syria governor
Damascus governor has said his nation doesn't fear Israel in a bold statement Friday during an interview with NPR. "We have no fear toward Israel… there exists a people who want coexistence," he said.
The governor of Damascus added the newly-installed government wants to have good relations with Israel.
“Israel may have felt fear,” he said. “So it advanced a little, bombed a little, etc.”
“We have no fear towards Israel, and our problem is not with Israel,” he said. “There exists a people who want coexistence. They want peace. They don’t want disputes.”
“We want peace, and we cannot be an opponent to Israel or an opponent to anyone,” he said..
-
Dec 27, 2024 11:55 ISTWest Asia crisis | Israeli strikes near Syrian border
Lebanese media has reported Israeli strikes on three targets in the Bekaa Valley region, close to the border with Syria.
-
Dec 27, 2024 11:51 ISTWest Asia crisis | Arrivals at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport halted for brief period
An apparent Houthi attack temporarily halted arrivals at israel's Ben Gurion Airport Friday, with four flights from Europe told to wait and not near the airport, according to local media reports. The airport resumed its normal activities after some 30 minutes.