/WATCH | Viral video captures the moment tornado strikes China's volcanic geological park

A tornado struck China’s Ulan Hada Volcanic Geological Park in Chahar Right Back Banner, Ulanqab City, Inner Mongolia, on Monday (Aug 4). The sudden weather incident resulted in damaging tourist yurts, but no casualties were reported. The emergency teams responded swiftly, dispatching public security, emergency workers, and other authorities for rescue operations and to assess the damage. The tornado also disrupted electricity as utility poles were toppled, but the power was restored by the local power company within an hour. The cleanup of the site was also completed.

The event, which happened in a village in Inner Mongolia, took place near the park’s volcanic landforms. The area covers about 65 square kilometres (25 square miles) and is part of a well‑preserved basaltic volcanic field.

Footage of the incident was captured by people and went viral on the internet. In the video, a narrow funnel can be seen over the park. Meteorologists on social media have described it as resembling a “drillbit tornado,” which is a narrow and tightly wound vortex. No official classification of the tornado has been made yet.

The Ulan Hada Volcanic Geological Park, commonly referred to as the “volcano museum” or the “alchemy furnace of Supreme Lord Laozi,” is a protected geological reserve. The park contains more than 30 volcanic cones, lava flows, and dammed lakes. It has an open glassland which provides a clear view of the weather in the surrounding area.