/WATCH: Trump struggles with pronunciation of IVF drug in viral video, netizens wonder 'if he was even briefed'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Oct 16) announced to sell common fertility drugs at reduced prices on TrumpRx, a direct-to-consumer drug platform that is expected to be launched in January 2026 by the White House. This will lead to in vitro fertilization (IVF) drugs made by EMD Serono, the US arm of German company Merck KGaA to be slashed by more than 70%.

While making the announcement, Trump shared several updates in his speech but there was one moment that caught the imagination of internet users and the clip has now gone viral. The video from the speech shared online shows Trump struggling to pronounce the name of the fertility drug, Pergoveris.

As Trump struggled to pronounce Pergoveris, a medication already sold in Europe the US President smiled, and joked, “Why can’t you name them nice, simple names? Doesn’t matter. If it works, that’s all we care about.”

As soon as the video found its way on to the internet it went viral across platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok.

An internet user on watching the video on X wrote,, “Do they ever prepare him?”.

While a second agreed and said, “Yeah, he should’ve been briefed. He definitely struggled with that. His ego probably told him he didn’t need to be briefed.”

The announcement to sell in vitro fertilization (IVF) drugs comes after Trump promised, in February to expand access to IVF and reduce its cost.