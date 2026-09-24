/WATCH | Trump's reaction to B-1 bomber flyover during Xi's arrival goes viral

President Donald Trump appeared to react to the noise during a military flyover staged as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the United States. Xi, 73, maintained a serious expression as the aircraft approached, while Trump, 80, appeared to duck and briefly bare his teeth as B-1 bombers flew overhead. Trump continued watching the aircraft as they passed, pursing his lips before appearing to say something to Xi Jinping with a slight smile. The flyover was part of the ceremonial welcome for the Chinese president.

Watch the video here

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the United States on Wednesday (September 23) ahead of a high-stakes summit with US President Donald Trump, who was present at the airport to welcome his Chinese counterpart. Xi’s aircraft, bearing the words ‘Air China’ on its side, landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, near Washington, before taxiing to a stop. His arrival marked the start of a three-day state visit featuring formal ceremonies and a series of diplomatic engagements.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on a red carpet laid out on the tarmac. The two couples exchanged handshakes and smiles and briefly spoke during the formal welcome ceremony. The United States also staged a prominent display of military aircraft for Xi’s arrival, with six F-22 fighter jets and six F-16s positioned on the tarmac as officials rolled out the red carpet for the Chinese president.