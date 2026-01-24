/WATCH: Trump acknowledges Munir's presence as Sharif points towards Pakistan army chief at Davos event

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 22) formally signed the documents of his 'Board of Peace' at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. During the signing of the documents and charter by Trump there were leaders of 19 countries present, including India's neighbour Pakistan.

While Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif was signing the 'Board of Peace' documents, his brief interaction with US president Trump caught the attention of people present there. Sharif for a moment turned towards Trump and pointing towards Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir who was present at the venue.

Trump too reacted by pointing towards Munir and acknowledged his presence in the audience. Trump has occasionally displayed a liking for Munir which is probably why Sharif pointed towards the presence of Munir in the audience.

Notably, no permanent member of the UN Security Council - other than the US itself - have joined the 'Board of Peace' formed by Trump to oversee Gaza reconstruction after being ravaged in the conflict with Israel.

All about Trump's 'Board of Peace'

The announcement of the formation of the board was made on January 15, as part of phase two of Trumps 20-point peace plan endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

The Board aims to oversee demilitarisation, humanitarian relief, infrastructure rebuilding, and the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian administration under the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), led by Ali Shaath.