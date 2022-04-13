Watch: Russian social media influencers cutting up expensive luxury handbags. Here's why

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Angry Russian social media influencers are cutting up their super expensive handbags of luxury brand Chanel with scissors to protest "Russophobia."

In March, the French fashion house announced that they are closing their stories in Russia in order to comply with the sanctions imposed by European Union and the West.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military" operation in Ukraine, leading to a deadly invasion, Western countries slapped Moscow with sanctions to cripple the economy and isolate the country. Chanel was among other brands to pull out from or stop doing business in Russia.

A report by The New York Times reported an incident related to a popular Russian TV presenter Marina Ermoshkina. The report mentioned that she learned that a Chanel store in Dubai, UAE had refused to sell a bag to a Russian customer. They reportedly asked the customer to sign papers, promising that she would not wear the bag in Russia.

The 28-year-old Ermoshkina, who has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, posted a video of herself cutting a Chanel bag using a pair of gardening scissors. As quoted by the media outlet, she said, "This is Russophobia. This is the purest form of discrimination."

She had even urged other Russian influencers to cut up their Chanel handbags to protest the luxury brand's decision to cut off sales to Russia. Soon after that, other influencers joined her.

Russian model Victoria Bonya, who has 9.3 million followers on Instagram, also did the same thing. In the video, Bonya said, "If Chanel House does not respect its clients, why do we have to respect Chanel House?"

Later, in a long Instagram post, Ermoshkina wrote, "Friends! I am very glad that with my challenge I drew your attention to the problem of Russophobia. This was done in order not only to express the position of the Russians, but, of course, to help people.

"I still have Chanel brand items. Of course, I won't spoil them anymore. This was done once to cause a public outcry. I want to sell all the Chanel items that I have and donate the proceeds to help the victims in Donbas," she added.