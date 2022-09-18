Watch: People seek shelter as a funnel-shaped cloud looms over Disney World, US

Edited By: Nishtha Badgamia
Florida, US Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 01:52 AM(IST)

A screenshot from the video captured by one of the visitors of the park that shows the fairly unusual and ominous cloud formation Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The funnel cloud did not damage the theme park or injure its visitors, it caused quite a commotion. 

On Thursday, a large funnel-shaped cloud that appeared at the Walt Disney World in the state of Florida, United States caused a commotion among visitors. In a now viral video, on social media, several people mistook the cloud formation as a tornado. The video captured by one of the visitors showed the fairly unusual and ominous cloud formation looming over one of the four theme parks at the Florida resort named Epcot. 

×

 

However, US National Weather Service (NWS) also took to Twitter to inform the people that could be a “funnel cloud”. The NWS also told the local media, “Looks like it could be a funnel cloud, hard to tell if there is any rotation in the video though.” The funnel cloud did not damage the theme park or injure its visitors, it caused quite a commotion.
 
On the other hand, Jonathan Kegges, a meteorologist working for the local media that the cloud formation could also be a scud cloud which is more jagged and whispy looking than a funnel cloud. “This could just be a scud cloud, which is a jagged cloud that gets sucked into the updraft of a thunderstorm,” said Kegges. He added, “Often times, scud are incorrectly identified as funnel clouds or tornadoes.” 

Notably, both a scud and funnel cloud can turn into tornadoes but in this case, it did not, explained the meteorologist. 

(with inputs from agencies)
 

Read in App