Watch: People seek shelter as a funnel-shaped cloud looms over Disney World, US

A screenshot from the video captured by one of the visitors of the park that shows the fairly unusual and ominous cloud formation Photograph:( Twitter )
The funnel cloud did not damage the theme park or injure its visitors, it caused quite a commotion.
On Thursday, a large funnel-shaped cloud that appeared at the Walt Disney World in the state of Florida, United States caused a commotion among visitors. In a now viral video, on social media, several people mistook the cloud formation as a tornado. The video captured by one of the visitors showed the fairly unusual and ominous cloud formation looming over one of the four theme parks at the Florida resort named Epcot.
#tornado #DisneyWorld No lines on this ride pic.twitter.com/GWWmNoMDi2— Joey Boudreaux (@RealBoudreaux) September 15, 2022
However, US National Weather Service (NWS) also took to Twitter to inform the people that could be a “funnel cloud”. The NWS also told the local media, “Looks like it could be a funnel cloud, hard to tell if there is any rotation in the video though.” The funnel cloud did not damage the theme park or injure its visitors, it caused quite a commotion.
On the other hand, Jonathan Kegges, a meteorologist working for the local media that the cloud formation could also be a scud cloud which is more jagged and whispy looking than a funnel cloud. “This could just be a scud cloud, which is a jagged cloud that gets sucked into the updraft of a thunderstorm,” said Kegges. He added, “Often times, scud are incorrectly identified as funnel clouds or tornadoes.”
Notably, both a scud and funnel cloud can turn into tornadoes but in this case, it did not, explained the meteorologist.
(with inputs from agencies)