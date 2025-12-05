/WATCH | Passengers flee smoke-filled plane at Brazil airport after it catches fire; no injuries reported

A sudden fire in the luggage-handling area at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport caused panic and forced a swift evacuation of passengers and staff. Viral videos from the terminal showed thick smoke billowing across the concourse as people rushed towards emergency exits while security teams and airport personnel moved in to clear the area. At the time, LATAM flight LA3418 to Porto Alegre was in the boarding process. Smoke alarms activated the airport’s emergency protocols, halting boarding and ensuring that all passengers and crew were safely escorted out. No injuries were reported.

In a separate incident elsewhere in Brazil, an Airbus A320 operated by LATAM caught fire on the runway moments before takeoff. According to passengers, smoke rapidly filled the cabin and flames were visible beneath one of the wings. The crew ordered an immediate evacuation, deploying inflatable slides as all 180 occupants scrambled out and ran across the tarmac. Airport authorities confirmed that everyone escaped unhurt. Aviation experts say the crew’s calm and rapid response was crucial in averting tragedy.

Latam, a Brazilian airline, in a statement said, “The smoke generated from the equipment triggered safety protocols. Passengers were evacuated from the aircraft via the boarding bridge and the escape slide, all with the assistance of employees trained for this type of situation.”

Past incidents