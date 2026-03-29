/WATCH | ‘No Kings’ protesters throw rocks, cement blocks at officers in LA, Portland; two injured

Thousands gather across US cities on Saturday (Mar 28) for “No Kings” protest against US President Donald Trump. Amid the demonstration, there were reports of violence in several cities as protesters clashed with federal agents. The Department of Homeland Security said that a group of 1,000 “rioters” surrounded the Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles and threw rocks, bottles and cement blocks at officers. Two officers were injured in the incident. The agents used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Social media videos captured protesters throwing rocks and concrete blocks at officers at the Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles. In a statement on X, the DHS said, “A group of 1,000 rioters surrounded the Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles. Rioters are throwing rocks, bottles, and cement blocks at officers. Two officers hit with the cement blocks are receiving medical care.”

“The Los Angeles Police Department is responding to the scene. Two rioters have been arrested for assaulting federal law enforcement—a felony and a crime. Law and order will prevail,” it added. “This is a developing situation, and we will share more information with the public when it is available.”

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Similar videos surfaced on social media showing multiple people being arrested as protesters threw objects at agents outside the Portland ICE Detention Center.

The protests come amid the increased criticism over the war in West Asia, which erupted after the US and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran. In response, Tehran retaliated against the US and Israeli targets in the region and blocked the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which has triggered a global energy supply crisis.