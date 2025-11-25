/WATCH: New York couple brutally assaulted by mob, gets nose and ribs broken

Vickie Paladino, a member of the New York City Council, posted a video, which went viral, showing a bunch of reckless drivers speeding over lawns and doing doughnuts shortly after midnight on Sunday in Malba, a wealthy Queens neighbourhood.
A couple in New York City was brutally attacked by a mob when they tried to stop them from descending onto their area during an out-of-control car meet-up. Multiple vehicles were set on fire during the incident. Vickie Paladino, a member of the New York City Council, posted a video, which went viral, showing a bunch of reckless drivers speeding over lawns and doing doughnuts shortly after midnight on Sunday (Nov 23) in Malba, a wealthy Queens neighbourhood. The video shows members of the mob watching as cars speed around the blazing vehicle.
Blake Ferrer and his spouse were assaulted after attempting to remove the unruly group from their premises. “When I came out, I said, ‘Bro, you gotta get the f*** off my property,’ and that’s when it all started,” Ferrer told The New York Post. Around 12 people kicked and punched the couple which leaving them with a broken nose and ribs.