/WATCH: New York couple brutally assaulted by mob, gets nose and ribs broken

A couple in New York City was brutally attacked by a mob when they tried to stop them from descending onto their area during an out-of-control car meet-up. Multiple vehicles were set on fire during the incident. Vickie Paladino, a member of the New York City Council, posted a video, which went viral, showing a bunch of reckless drivers speeding over lawns and doing doughnuts shortly after midnight on Sunday (Nov 23) in Malba, a wealthy Queens neighbourhood. The video shows members of the mob watching as cars speed around the blazing vehicle.