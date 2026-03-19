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  • /WATCH | Missile blast caught on camera as RT reporter dodges impact in Lebanon

WATCH | Missile blast caught on camera as RT reporter dodges impact in Lebanon

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Mar 19, 2026, 21:31 IST | Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 21:31 IST
WATCH | Missile blast caught on camera as RT reporter dodges impact in Lebanon

Screenshot taken from the video Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

RT reporter was reportedly injured after an Israeli missile struck behind him mid-report in southern Lebanon, sparking scrutiny over press safety

RT correspondent Steve Sweeney reportedly narrowly avoided death while reporting from southern Lebanon when an Israeli missile struck just behind him. Wearing a clearly marked press vest, Sweeney was on camera as the blast hit, sending debris and shrapnel toward the crew. The camera jolted as he ducked moments before impact. According to reports, Both Sweeney and his cameraperson, Ali Rida, were injured and later taken to hospital. According to RT News, the crew had been filming near the Al-Qasmiya Bridge, close to a local military base, when an Israeli aircraft fired in their direction. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Watch the chilling video here

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Rida reportedly claimed the strike was intentional. “They could clearly see our press credentials,” he said, sharing footage showing doctors removing shrapnel from Sweeney’s arm. In a follow-up video from the hospital, Rida said both he and Sweeney were in stable condition. He added, with dark humour: “It turns out that when a missile is flying at you, you can hear it.” The incident has heightened international scrutiny over Israel’s actions toward journalists working in active conflict zones in Lebanon, where strikes have continued to hit civilian areas and infrastructure during the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's health ministry has said that Israeli attacks have killed over 1,00 people in the country since war started between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online, and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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