/WATCH | Missile blast caught on camera as RT reporter dodges impact in Lebanon

RT correspondent Steve Sweeney reportedly narrowly avoided death while reporting from southern Lebanon when an Israeli missile struck just behind him. Wearing a clearly marked press vest, Sweeney was on camera as the blast hit, sending debris and shrapnel toward the crew. The camera jolted as he ducked moments before impact. According to reports, Both Sweeney and his cameraperson, Ali Rida, were injured and later taken to hospital. According to RT News, the crew had been filming near the Al-Qasmiya Bridge, close to a local military base, when an Israeli aircraft fired in their direction. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

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Rida reportedly claimed the strike was intentional. “They could clearly see our press credentials,” he said, sharing footage showing doctors removing shrapnel from Sweeney’s arm. In a follow-up video from the hospital, Rida said both he and Sweeney were in stable condition. He added, with dark humour: “It turns out that when a missile is flying at you, you can hear it.” The incident has heightened international scrutiny over Israel’s actions toward journalists working in active conflict zones in Lebanon, where strikes have continued to hit civilian areas and infrastructure during the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's health ministry has said that Israeli attacks have killed over 1,00 people in the country since war started between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2.