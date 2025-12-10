/WATCH | Massive fire breaks out in St. Petersburg market after multiple explosions

A huge fire erupted at a major St. Petersburg market in Russia, where witnesses reported hearing several explosions. A widely circulated video on social media captures the scene as the fire tears through the marketplace, sending towering flames and dense black smoke billowing into the night. A statement from the Russian Emergency Ministry said that a highly flammable material inside the building fueled a fast-moving inferno. According to the ministry, 96 firefighters and 26 units of equipment have been deployed to battle the flames at the market. Early reports indicate that one person has been injured. The ministry did not provide additional details about what caused the fire.