/WATCH | Man drives car into White House security barrier; arrested

A man crashed his car into a security gate near the White House on Tuesday night (October 21), leading to his immediate arrest by Secret Service officers. The incident occurred at approximately 10:37 pm at a checkpoint near one of the White House entrances. The Secret Service have arrested the driver, who was later identified after a search of his vehicle, which authorities declared safe. Details about the suspect, including his identity and any potential motives, have not been disclosed. The incident has gained attention on social media, with videos showing Secret Service officers inspecting the damaged car, taking measurements, and documenting the scene.
Despite the crash, no lockdown was issued for the White House. The road leading to the gate remains closed while the vehicle is being removed. Reports indicate that President Donald Trump was in the White House during the event. The Secret Service is continuing its investigation into the incident. At the same time, the White House is undergoing renovations, with the East Wing being demolished for a new ballroom.
Incidents involving vehicles crashing into White House security gates have happened before. In both January and May of 2024, such events raised security concerns but were ultimately ruled non-threatening by authorities. In January 2024, a motorist drove into an outer gate near the White House and was detained by law enforcement. The Secret Service confirmed there was no danger posed to the residence or the surrounding area, and the then-President Joe Biden was not in the White House during the occurrence. In a separate incident in May, a man lost his life after ramming a vehicle into a security barrier close to the White House. According to the Secret Service, the event did not present any threat to public safety, according to a report in New York Times.