/WATCH | Man drives car into White House security barrier; arrested

A man crashed his car into a security gate near the White House on Tuesday night (October 21), leading to his immediate arrest by Secret Service officers. The incident occurred at approximately 10:37 pm at a checkpoint near one of the White House entrances. The Secret Service have arrested the driver, who was later identified after a search of his vehicle, which authorities declared safe. Details about the suspect, including his identity and any potential motives, have not been disclosed. The incident has gained attention on social media, with videos showing Secret Service officers inspecting the damaged car, taking measurements, and documenting the scene.

Despite the crash, no lockdown was issued for the White House. The road leading to the gate remains closed while the vehicle is being removed. Reports indicate that President Donald Trump was in the White House during the event. The Secret Service is continuing its investigation into the incident. At the same time, the White House is undergoing renovations, with the East Wing being demolished for a new ballroom.

