In a video that has gone viral on social media, a wealthy Libyan man releases his pet lion on his employee. The shocking act, as revealed on camera, has drawn a serious reaction from netizens.

The employee can be seen visibly distraught and running around to save himself. However, the owner can be seen drawing amusement from the situation and preventing him from. This disturbing abuse of power has sparked outrage from people online. This vile act is dehumanisation and the peak of class discrimination