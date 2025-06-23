WATCH-Israel attacks Iran airfields, destroys F-14 jet, missile storage sites

The Israeli military said that it had conducted airstrikes on at least six airports in western, eastern, and central Iran on Monday and destroyed a refueling plane, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft. The Israeli military further said that it had also attacked surface-to-surface missile storage facilities in central Iran, as fighting between the two enemies continued for the 11th day. The army issued a statement saying that over 15 warplanes had targeted the Kermanshah region in northwestern Iran, "neutralising a number of surface-to-surface missile launch and storage sites directed towards Israeli territory".

"The IDF continues its efforts to degrade the Iranian Regime's military capabilities and achieve aerial superiority over Iranian airspace in order to protect the State of Israel," the Iranian Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Telegram. In a statement posted on X, the IDF said its precision strikes "damaged runways, underground bunkers, a refuelling plane, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft belonging to the Iranian regime."



The Israeli army said that the Iranian planes destroyed were meant to be used against Israel. IDF also included a photo with the post listing the airports at Tehran's Mehrabad, Mashhad, and Dezful as among those hit. "The Air Force interrupted the ability to depart from these airports and the functioning of the Iranian army's air force from them," the post said.