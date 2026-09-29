/WATCH | From submerged cars to jet ski on flooded roads. Bangkok floods caught on camera

For many residents of Bangkok, the weekend started with relentless rain and ended with floodwaters reaching homes, roads and businesses. As the water slowly recedes, videos circulating on social media are offering a closer look at how people across the Thai capital coped with the flooding. WION has not independently verified these videos. One video appears to show the courtyard of a residential complex submerged in floodwater. A black sedan parked near a staircase is almost completely underwater, with only its roof and rear spoiler visible. Dozens of cars, SUVs and pickup trucks are also seen sitting deep in the water, with several submerged above window level.

Another clip, filmed from a balcony, shows rows of cars, pickup trucks and delivery vans surrounded by floodwater between trees and buildings. Bangkok's high-rise towers are barely visible through grey mist and heavy rain. A night-time video recorded from inside a car shows motorcyclists wearing raincoats navigating a flooded road through deep, murky water. One particularly striking video shows a jet ski speeding along a flooded multi-lane road. The rider makes a sharp turn near a stranded red city bus and several partly submerged vehicles before continuing down the road. Thai police later arrested the rider.

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Bang Kapi market continues trading amid floodwater

At the Bang Kapi fresh market in eastern Bangkok, traders found ways to continue selling essential goods despite severe flooding. Water reportedly reached up to one metre in some areas. Vendors used floating plastic crates, foam boxes and basins to carry produce, fish, meat and vegetables through the flooded market. Shoppers waded through the water carrying bags as they bought daily essentials, while some vendors moved their operations onto slightly higher pavements and put up white canopies. Other videos circulating online appear to show snakes and fish floating through floodwater on city streets, highlighting the extent to which water had spread across affected areas.

Bangkok flooding disrupts flights and baggage operations

The flooding also caused major disruption at Suvarnabhumi Airport. A video from the airport shows hundreds of passengers queuing near Gate 1 as Thai Airways staff work to clear a backlog of nearly 6,000 delayed bags. Flooding in Bangkok and surrounding provinces made it difficult for ground-handling workers to reach the airport for their shifts. Baggage carts also experienced breakdowns, while flight delays contributed to large piles of luggage inside the terminal. Thai Airways has deployed office employees, managers and military personnel to help manage the baggage backlog. Passengers unable to wait at the airport have been advised to file a delayed baggage report, allowing their luggage to be delivered later to their homes or hotels.

Floodwaters begin to recede

Floodwaters in Bangkok began to recede on Monday following almost continuous rain over the weekend. However, several neighbourhoods and major roads remained submerged. The Bangkok Flood Control Centre said the weekend flooding affected 329,000 households, representing around 700,000 people. Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej shared the figures.