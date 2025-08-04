A rush-hour fire beneath a PATH train in Jersey City caused major commuter chaos on Monday (August 4) morning, filling a train near Newport Station with thick smoke and forcing an emergency evacuation. The incident led to the suspension of multiple lines, adding to frustrations for thousands of morning commuters, according to CBS News. Port Authority officials said the fire broke out around 6:15 am on an eastbound train at Newport Station. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews responded quickly, surrounding the scene with emergency vehicles. Several passengers were treated for smoke inhalation after being evacuated to the platform. As of Monday morning, PATH service remained suspended between Journal Square and 33rd Street, as well as Hoboken and the World Trade Center. However, trains between Hoboken and 33rd Street had resumed service. To help stranded riders, NJ Transit and NY Waterway began cross-honoring tickets, offering alternate travel options.

Watch the video here:

For further commuter assistance, NJT buses #87 and #126 are also honouring PATH tickets, and NY Waterway (NYWW) is accepting tickets at Hoboken, Brookfield Place, and Midtown Ferry Terminals.

An approximately 30‑second video shared on social media platforms captured thick smoke filling a Port Authority Trans‑Hudson (PATH) train car at Newport Station in Jersey City, New Jersey. In the footage, passengers can be heard urging, “open the door” and “easy, easy,” before carefully stepping off the train. Moments later, the video shows bright orange flames shooting up from the tracks, nearly reaching the top of the train car.