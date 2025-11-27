/WATCH: Dramatic rescue of family of 5, trapped in flood in Thailand, captured by drone

The footage showed an area engulfed in flood, with only the roofs of the houses visible. A boat was seen heading to a house. On the roof, a family of 5 people was seen with a few things they could have saved in the flood.
At least 33 people have been killed in Thailand as the country was hit by severe floods and torrential rain. Amid this, a video has been circulating showing the dramatic moment captured by a drone showing a family being rescued from the rooftop of their nearly-submerged house in Hat Yai, southern Thailand. As per the TPBS, the family of 5 had smashed through the roof of their house to avoid the rising waters.
The footage showed an area engulfed in flood, with only the roofs of the houses visible. A boat was seen heading to a house. On the roof, a family of 5 people was seen with a few things they could have saved in the flood. The rescue team on the boat was seen saving the family. The zoom-out version of the video showed the entire area, buildings, and vehicles almost underwater.