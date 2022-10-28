Watch: Climate activist glues himself to table on a Dutch talk show

A video that has now gone viral, shows another climate activist opting for an unconventional form of protest as he glued himself to a table of a Dutch television show late Tuesday.

The activist later identified by the local media as Jelle de Graaf was on the show ‘Jinek’ on television and was reportedly discussing the recent protests by activists around the world who threw food on paintings by famous artists like Van Gogh.

The video shows that he was initially sitting among the panellists and went on to take glue out of his pocket, climb on the table and stuck himself to it as he reportedly demanded to talk about the climate crisis.

According to local media reports, he turned to stand-in presenter Beau van Erven Dorens and said he will talk about climate and ecological crisis saying that people are dying and it is not getting enough attention.

Furthermore, reports suggest that he went on arguing until he was escorted out during a commercial break and indicated that studio technicians took him away with the table and subsequently tilted it following which de Graaf slipped to the ground while moving his hand freely.

He later also took to Twitter and posted an image of himself on the show and in a subsequent tweet said, “History shows that major changes are forced by social pressure from ordinary people, who do see what is needed. Disruptive actions such as these are part of this. If there was a time when actions like these are legitimate and necessary, it's now.”

