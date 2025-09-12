/WATCH | Charlie Kirk's killer still on loose, as officials miss chance to nab him as he escapes

Officials have released photographs and videos of Charlie Kirk’s killer escaping from the site. It’s the third day, and investigators are unable to trace the sniper, who targeted the conservative activist from the terrace within the campus of the university in Utah. Authorities have urged the public to help find him. Neither his name nor his location has been ascertained yet. Despite his photos being shared by the FBI’s X handles, the case hasn’t moved forward. After the incident, two people were detained and later released, as the officials found no link to the shooting.

The incident took place when Kirk was addressing students in Utah. It was attended by around 3,000 people. During a press briefing, Utah Governor Spencer Cox along with FBI Director Kash Patel, said that the authorities cannot do the job with the help of the people. Also mentioning that they have received over 7,000 leads and tips. The FBI has also offered a $100,000 reward to anyone who finds legitimate information that leads to the arrest of the culprit.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Thursday (September 11), Trump said, "Charlie was giant of his generation. We miss him greatly." He made the comments at the Pentagon September 11th Observance ceremony. The president declared him a martyr and said, “To my great fellow Americans, I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah. Charlie inspired millions, and tonight, all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror.”

"Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much, the United States of America. He fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people. He's a martyr for truth and freedom, and there's never been anyone who was so respected by youth. Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith. And we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven," he added.